Drake is opening an OVO store at the Toronto Eaton Centre

Following the announcement of OVO Fest and its lineup, Drake has some other big news. An OVO store is finally opening in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Construction recently began on the top floor of the mall next to Anne Taylor. The store front currently reads "YONGE STREET DREAMS" with the staple OVO owl.

OVO Store contruction popped up at the Eaton Centre, Toronto. Opening on OVO Fest weekend, per sources. pic.twitter.com/08pP13EJj7 — vic (@PlayoffVicky) July 12, 2019

The Eaton Centre website also says OVO-(COMING SOON).

Drake's store currently has locations in Yorkdale Mall, Square One, and on Dundas West as well as in New York, Los Angeles, London and Vancouver.

But it's about time Toronto's most central mall got one too.

The store is rumoured to be opening the weekend of OVO Fest, which is August 4 and 5. Tickets for the festival went on sale earlier today, but it's already pretty much sold out.