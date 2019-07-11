Toronto not impressed with OVO Fest lineup this year

Drake just released the lineup to the ninth annual OVO Fest on his Instagram, and people are ecstatic the festival is coming back after its break in 2018.

The reactions to the lineup, however, are pretty mixed.

Drake is headlining the festival on Monday, August 5, while Sunday will be headlined by B2K and their Millennium Tour.

Sunday's other acts include Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V. It's safe to say the lineup is pretty nostalgic, and some fans are loving the old school vibe.

I NEED to see that Aug. 4 line-up so if everyone born after 2000 could just sit this year out...#OVOFest pic.twitter.com/JeywevGMLc — IN MASAI WE TRUST (@amngll) July 11, 2019

But many are far from impressed and calling the lineup outdated.

drake announced the return of #OVOFest and announced B2K as part of the line up and i'm just sitting here like #B2K is still a thing? pic.twitter.com/qNKdqESQFo — Jardi B (@princericosuave) July 11, 2019

People are also unimpressed that the current lineup is basically the same as the Millennium Tour, since all of Sunday's acts have been on tour with B2K.

So y’all mean to tell me the whole OVO fest line up is just the millennium tour line up with drake added to it? pic.twitter.com/CRkQ5ktM0X — 🏁💙TMC (@JustBreez) July 11, 2019

There are also no women on the lineup, but Drake is expected have some surprise guests accompany him on August 5 so we'll see if that changes.

The festival will take place at Budweiser Stage and tickets go on sale on July 12.