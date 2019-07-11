Music
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ovo fest lineup

Toronto not impressed with OVO Fest lineup this year

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Drake just released the lineup to the ninth annual OVO Fest on his Instagram, and people are ecstatic the festival is coming back after its break in 2018.

The reactions to the lineup, however, are pretty mixed. 

Drake is headlining the festival on Monday, August 5, while Sunday will be headlined by B2K and their Millennium Tour.

Sunday's other acts include Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V. It's safe to say the lineup is pretty nostalgic, and some fans are loving the old school vibe. 

But many are far from impressed and calling the lineup outdated. 

People are also unimpressed that the current lineup is basically the same as the Millennium Tour, since all of Sunday's acts have been on tour with B2K.

There are also no women on the lineup, but Drake is expected have some surprise guests accompany him on August 5 so we'll see if that changes.

The festival will take place at Budweiser Stage and tickets go on sale on July 12. 

Lead photo by

champagnepapi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto not impressed with OVO Fest lineup this year

Drake announces OVO Fest 2019 in Toronto

Accusations swirl around now-cancelled Roxodus festival

Drake showed up to watch Jennifer Lopez in Toronto

Cannabis-themed music festival in Toronto cancelled

Free outdoor concerts coming to Nathan Phillips Square this summer

Toronto rapper and Drake associate says Kawhi Leonard is signing with the Raptors

Ed Sheeran is opening a pop-up shop in Toronto