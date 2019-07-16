Toronto startup lets everyone be the DJ at local bars

The music at a club is critical to the ambiance. If a DJ isn’t playing the right songs for the crowd, it’s game over. But on the other side of the equation, how can partygoers expect a DJ to read their minds?

A Torontonian named Yonathan Kristos and a few friends just created an app to solve this problem. With PSLY, anyone who downloads the app has the power to vote on the upcoming song. Whichever song receives a majority vote will be played next.

The app officially launched at an event hosted by Daniel Ceaser at Love Child Social House on June 8 and is now featured at Figures every Friday night.

“We’re just trying to reach as many people as we can to share the experience with,” Kristos said in an email.

The app creators are hoping their concept will grow so that Torontonians will “control the vibe” in the city.