Drake raps about the NBA Finals again on new Rick Ross track

Global hip hop star and self-appointed NBA champion Drake is back on the new music charts this week by way of Rick Ross and his freshly-dropped track "Gold Roses."

Released at midnight on Friday, the new single featuring Drake is expected to appear on Ross' highly anticipated forthcoming Port of Miami 2 — a follow up to the Florida rapper's 2006 debut album Port of Miami.

This is the second collaboration for Drizzy and Rozay this summer: Ross also featured on Drake's recent hit "Money in the Grave," which was released as part of a two-pack celebrating the Toronto Raptors' first NBA championship win in June.

I can't definitively say that the "Gold Roses" and "Money in the Grave" were recorded back-to-back, but it sure seems that way based on Drake's lyrics.

Why else would he be rapping about Larry Tanenbaum right now?

"Tanenbaum know the logo on the jersey, it's gettin' purchased," says Drake of the Toronto Raptors co-owner during the first verse of Ross' new song, alluding to his intentions of buying full sponsorship rights to the team's jerseys.

"Ten years in and y'all yet to hear my most impressive verses. Paid the cost to be the boss wasn't even my most expensive purchase."

drake presssing larry tannenbaum is my favourite moment in hip hop this year. — ario (@ArioSarafraz) July 26, 2019

Earlier in the track, Drake speaks to the high-profile injury sustained by Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto.

"All smiles, Kevin Durant trials. Had to blow it on the court, I must have blew a milli. I'm walkin' on all charges, that's my new Achilles."

Lyrics aside, the release of the song could prove timely if Rick Ross, say, makes a surprise appearance at Drake's OVO Fest next weekend.

Hey, it's happened before. Fingers crossed for The Bauce.