Music festivals in Ontario for 2019 offer something more than VELD, Bud Light Dreams, NXNE and even Electric Island, in that you can escape the city and reconnect with nature, small fresh air and possibly see the stars, even if it's just for a moment.

Here's a round-up of some of the top music festivals in Ontario for 2019, not including the ones in Toronto.

Soak up the local culture as this intimate music festival sets up at spots around Orillia for a two-night affair on April 26 and 27, with indie artists like Ron Sexsmith and Rose Cousins helping to make this an intimate festival experience.

Ottawa is about to be rockin' from June 7 to 9 as Westfest returns with a free weekend of food, activities, art and music from country singer Charlie Major, psychedelic folk-metal experimentalists Yamantaka // Sonic Titan and Ottawa hip-hop artist Aspects.

Three days of the best EDM beats are on from June 7 to 9 in Kitchener as Kill the Snails, Excision, Illenium and a huge lineup of DJs and producers take over an outdoor campsite for this fantasy festival.

Now in its 40th year, the Sound of Music festival takes over Burlington with big names in rock and country dropping by on June 8 for a big concert, while the free festival continues until the 16th.

This huge annual blues festival attracts huge talent from all over the world for ten days of tunes, from July 4 to 14, with Logic, Alexisonfire, ALT-J, The Backstreet Boys and many more set to headline.

Tudhope Park in Orillia is home to this folk arts and music festival from July 5 to 7 that sees performances by First Aid Kit and Jason Isbell, an artists village, camping, and activities like pottery making and painting on all weekend long.

Rock the Park returns to London from July 10 to 13 as some of the best in hip-hop, country and rock arrives with Pitbull, Snoop Dogg, Shaggy and Ma$e, Old Dominion, Five Finger Death Punch, T-Pain and lots more drop by.

Nickelback, Kid Rock, Alice Cooper, Collective Soul, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Big Wreck and more rock stars are heading to Clearwater for one epic rock legend rock out alongside food, art and more rockin' out from July 11 to 13.

Spend some quality time with nature as Hillside takes over the campgrounds on Guelph Lake from July 12 to 14 for an environmentally-conscious festival experience featuring innovative music and stuff for the whole family.

Pack up the camping gear and get ready for some fresh air and good vibes as Bad Waitress, Fucked Up, Mother Tongues, Fast Romantics and more drop by this year's River & Sky in Fishers' Paradise, just outside North Bay, from July 17 to 21.

Brand new this year is Big Sky in Oro-Medonte happening all day on July 20 with camping, a classic car show and craft market with country stars Alabama, Travis Tritt, Diamond Rio and the one and only Mason Ramsey set to perform.

Ontario's own version of Burning Man is back in Meaford from August 2 to 4 with many electro DJs and producers from Toronto heading out to Big Head Valley to spin alongside artists from all over North America.

The country meets city as this festival favourite returns from August 8 to 11 with country stars Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Cole Swindell and Kane Brown headlining this year's festival in Oro-Medonte.

Fun for the whole family is on in Ear Falls from August 9 to 11 with past lineups including folk, indie, country and pop performers from all over Canada like Annie Sumi and Campbell Woods, plus activities like yoga, bonfires and jam sessions.

Get your fill of country music, sunshine, arts, camping, food and drinks from August 15 to 18 in Havelock with a mix of up-and-coming artists performing alongside big names like Randy Bachman, Brett Kissel and Meghan Patrick.

The beautiful sights of Elora are a huge part of this annual festival on from August 16 to 18 with a stellar lineup of indie and big-name Canadian talent like Jesse Reyez, City and Colour, K-OS and A Tribe Called Red dropping by.

Spacey vibes are on in Burk's Falls for this unique festival experience. Big domes, colourful lights and installations are spread throughout the grounds of Midlothian Castle from September 13 to 15, while techno DJs provide the beats.

This small-but-mighty festival features a great lineup of indie artists from all over on September 14 at the scenic Sandbanks Provincial Park in Picton with Wintersleep headlining alongside Listen Up Kid, Ella Jade and Triples.