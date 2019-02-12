Here's what the CN Tower looks like in Drake mode

Remember when Drake asked the Mayor of Toronto to turn the CN Tower gold for him? And the mayor actually did it?

Drake got the mayor of Toronto to make the CN Tower glow gold in celebration of him winning at the #GRAMMYs. This man got PULL PULL pic.twitter.com/L943YZBoBv — KING (@SplashyStackss) February 12, 2019

Yeah, that was last night, if you weren't following news of The 6ix in a post-"Drake disses The Grammys onstage" world.

As the artist said while accepting his fourth Grammy on Sunday night in Los Angeles, nothing matters if you're not a hero in your hometown, and he proved that in spades with a single sentence while leaving that same award show:

"I wanna say, the Mayor of Toronto needs to turn the CN Tower gold tomorrow," he said to a reporter in passing. "Chrome and Gold, are you stupid are you dumb?"

Nary 24 hours later and his wish had been granted.

The CN Tower announced Monday afternoon that it would be going gold "to celebrate the outstanding artists whose work makes Canada shine so brightly on the world stage."

Drake told Toronto to turn the CN tower gold after he won his Grammy and the 6ix done listened #toronto pic.twitter.com/aWPCMtHwrO — KX (@Karishma21) February 12, 2019

"Congratulations to the nominees and winners at the 2019 Grammys!" reads a tweet from the tower, which conspicuously tagged Drake and no other artists.

The view from my hotel room last night. @Drake asked @JohnTory to light up the CN Tower in gold for his Grammy win, and he did. pic.twitter.com/yKooLzy4bU — Marie-Joëlle Parent (@mariejoelle) February 12, 2019

Mayor John Tory, for his part, announced that the iconic Toronto sign outside City Hall at Nathan Phillips Square would also be decked out in gold to celebrate Drizzy's win.

And it was.

The people of Toronto loved it.

Drake asked the city to make the CN Tower gold for his GRAMMY win, so it did 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LhOlSumjxO — Josh McConnell (@joshmcconnell) February 12, 2019

Well, most of them.

That's exactly the point. The mayor should be listening to all of us, to people in Toronto. Instead he prioritizes making the CN tower gold. — Progress Toronto (@progresstoronto) February 12, 2019

Drake was pleased, of course, though he wasn't at all expecting it to happen.

#Drake on the CN Tower being lit gold in honor of his #Grammys2019 win. pic.twitter.com/ScBRFTLHU1 — NothinButHeat💥 (@NothinButHeat) February 12, 2019

"I was talking last night as if I don't have these on control using the hue lighting app," joked the Toronto-born rapper on Instagram.

"Nah for real I love my city and this is my real sign of love and recognition. Thank you to the waviest mayor John Tory!"

Tory told reporters today that, while he did have to look up what "waviest" meant, he welcomed the chance to celebrate Drake's latest win with a beautiful gold tower.