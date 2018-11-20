Someone is going to get a dream date with Drake

Want to hang out with Toronto's favourite son? No lineups, no mobs, no bodyguards in the way: Just you and Drake, chilling together in a secret location (probably with some bodyguards, actually. Sorry for lying).

Drizzy is one of many A-listers participating this year in (RED)'s massive annual Shopathon​ to raise money for the fight against AIDS.

The organization's annual World AIDS Day Campaign launched last night with a star-studded sketch spectacular on Jimmy Kimmel Live featuring Will Ferrell, Chris Rock, Mila Kunis, Channing Tatum, Snoop Dogg and Zoe Saldana, among others.

Drake wasn't there, but he will be for one lucky lad or lass who wins his (RED) celebrity experience.

Officially titled "Win A Trip To Hang Out With Drake," the experience will see one person and a friend "hop on a plane to go and meet Drake at a secret location somewhere in the world in 2019."

All hotels, flights and OVO apparel are included.

Hangout with @Drake. You read that right. If you win, you’ll pack your passport, hop on a plane & meet @Drake at a secret location. Support @RED’s fight to end AIDS & ENTER: https://t.co/E7gKjylcWM pic.twitter.com/gc9umJVq2h — (RED) (@RED) November 19, 2018

Canadians and Americans alike have up until January 19 to enter, either by donating to (RED)'s fight to end AIDS or by fundraising for the cause. Every $10 scores you one contest entry, either way.

Proceeds from this specific campaign will be split between (RED), which supports the Global Fund to fight AIDS, and "other charities that are near and dear to Drake's heart."

And if you're not into Drake, well, you can always try to win a swearing lesson with Penelope Cruz or a cooking class with Snoop.

Good luck!