Everyone is getting excited about Nickelback at Dufferin Mall

Few things can bring the people of Toronto together like a funny fake Facebook event.

Making fun of the Dufferin Mall is one of those things. Making jokes about Nickelback – the Dufferin Mall of rock music – is another.

This should explain why more than 1,000 people have expressed interest in attending an event called "Nickelback Live at Dufferin Mall" next month, on a Saturday night, no less, without the promise of Avril Lavigne.

The event listing itself is obviously fake, but only to those who understand how Nickelback and the Dirty Duff (#MallsWithWifi) factor into the culture of Torontonian millennials.

At least a few of the people who've clicked "attending" on Facebook seem to believe that Chad Kroeger and his glorious mane of ramen noodles will actually be performing in Toronto on May 12.

The band's official tour schedule says otherwise. Nickelback has concerts booked in the U.K. on both the 11th and 13th, making it very unlikely that the band will even be in Canada on the 12th.

Furthermore, the Dufferin Mall doesn't host concerts. It's not even open on Saturdays past 9 p.m.

Hardcore fans may hold out hope, but most people who've joined the event on Facebook are using it as a forum to do what people who join Facebook events like this (aka cool people) do best.

"Dufferin Grove lawn tickets selling for 1k," wrote someone in the event's discussion section.

"Will they be rocking loud enough to fuel my squats at 24hr fitness?" wrote someone else.

Others are making jokes about Tupac opening for Nickelback, or Sugar Ray doing a pre-show at Taco Bell, "where they belong."

The comments are genuinely hilarious and very much worth a scroll-through.

On the off chance that Nickelback does drop in for a surprise appearance, you can look for them in the parking lot in front of Walmart.

Like I said, the mall will be closed – and there's always something entertaining going on in front of the Dufferin Mall Walmart.