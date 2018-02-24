Music
Toronto upset after Radiohead concert sells out in seconds

Beloved British band Radiohead is coming to Toronto this summer, but it seems like barely anybody in the city has managed to get a ticket. 

Tickets for the 'Creep' band's back to back shows on July 19 and 20 at the Air Canada Centre went up for sale at 10 a.m. this morning. Just minutes later, Ticketmaster was informing guests that they were all sold out. 

People were also furious to see that tickets sold during fan pre-sales were already being hawked on StubHub for ridiculously jacked up prices.

This is the first time the masterminds behind OK Computer will hit Toronto since 2012 – when one of their drum techs was killed during a stage collapse at Downsview Park – and people are super bummed to miss out on the performance.

Alas, it seems the bots have struck again.

Radiohead

