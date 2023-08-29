Film
TIFF drops controversial sponsor that all of Toronto hates after backlash

Just days before the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival is set to start, the organization has officially halted its relationship with Therme Group, the much-loathed private entity that is set to convert a large swath of the city's Ontario Place property into a bougie megaspa.

Earlier this year, TIFF found itself in some hot water after news spread of its new initiative with the wellness complex developer, dubbed Cinematic Cities.

Through the 10-year partnership, the two were to launch a series of talks about "how art and film promote the holistic growth of healthy, engaged cities and citizenship," along with a handful of other projects stretched over ten years to "celebrate the importance of art" and "build stronger communities through the shared experience of film."

Though it was announced back in 2021, the affliliation was picked up by the Twitter crowd in January as the public opposition to Therme grew.

Now, TIFF has confirmed to media outlets that Therme will have zero involvement in this year's events, and the joint venture is on pause, to be re-examined next year, at best.

A large factor in the decision, per the Globe, was the intensely negative response that people have expressed in recent months, both to the collaboration and to Therme's entrance into the Canadian market in general.

Therme's financial support of this year's festival apparently wasn't anything too substantial — though the loss of TIFF's long-running Bell sponsorship this week is another story.

Depsite numerous attempts to win residents over — up to and including taking its Ontario Place designs back to the drawing board and shrinking the building footprint by 25 per centAustria-based Therme and its PR team continue to deal with incessant pushback and demands that the waterfront property stay public for all to use.

