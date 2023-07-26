Toronto's Simu Liu seems super unpopular with his fellow Barbie co-stars

Toronto actor Simu Liu is going viral for all the wrong reasons, as multiple clips hint at strained relations between Liu and his Barbie co-stars.

Separate viral videos of the blockbuster hit movie's two leading actors, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, show what could be read as signs of faultlines among the film's star-studded cast, and have fans asking if Simu Liu might be the outcast of the bunch.

The tension was first spotted at a June 28 promotional event, when Kenadian stars Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu made a surprise visit to Toronto as part of the hype frenzy preceding the movie's July 21 release.

Only weeks later did an uncomfortable exchange between the pair go viral, where Gosling can be heard rebuffing an attempt by Liu to cozy up for a photo-op on the pink carpet last month.

In the exchange, which was also captured by blogTO cameras, Gosling tells Liu in a stern voice, "Don't hold me there, man. I mean, do you want me to touch you like that?"

Liu replies to his co-star's treatment with what could be interpreted as sarcasm, saying, "You don't what? Oh, it's too tender? Fair enough," before pulling away.

Looks like the Ken-adians shared a tense moment on the pink carpet 👀 - 📹 blogTO pic.twitter.com/DDK8tLq16Q — blogTO (@blogTO) July 26, 2023

The exchange has since exploded on social media and celeb gossip sites, as the public attempts to read into the awkward moment. Some are even arguing over who is at fault in this socially uncomfortable situation.

everyone getting mad at ryan asking for personal space but not getting mad at simu for mocking him 😬 https://t.co/DhiF99SnWu — jake (@beforetwinpeaks) July 26, 2023

But that's not the only clip that has people sensing trouble in the Barbieverse. Another pink carpet clip shared on TikTok by Vanity Fair over the weekend is generating buzz after the film's A-list leading star Margot Robbie compared Liu to his on-screen variation of Ken.

When asked by Vanity Fair which actor is closest to their on-screen Barbie or Ken character in real life, Robbie says, "maybe Simu? He's such a Ken in real life," adding, "I love him."



However, a shortened clip of the interview has spread like wildfire on social media, thanks to the omission of Robbie's praise for Liu.

this is so brutal pic.twitter.com/LV67rANRLG — LeOppy Triller Moth (@legotrillermoth) July 25, 2023

Though Robbie makes a point of saying she loves Liu, her comparison to the actor's on-screen depiction of Ken is not being viewed as favourable by the online gossip community.

his entire deal is being the asshole ken that the main ken thinks is really annoying lol — LeOppy Triller Moth (@legotrillermoth) July 25, 2023

Fans of the film point out how this seems like a calculated jab from Robbie, as she named basically the only Ken or Barbie in the movie with overwhelmingly negative character traits.

this would have been a compliment for any other person but him im crying😭😭 — BIG JK 🎰 (@vminor_) July 25, 2023

One commenter even brought up a third clip of yet another Barbie co-star, America Ferrera, throwing shade at Liu by asking if he is worried about being typecast in dumb guy roles.

No cuz the whole cast doesn’t like him pic.twitter.com/53Xf7plnWE — markus (@onenonlymarqito) July 25, 2023

Liu's stardom has experienced a meteoric ascent since his days on Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience, later spreading his reach with the leading role in Marvel's 2021 movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.