Simu Liu takes selfies with fans at Marvel's Shang-Chi premiere and everyone is swooning

With a release date of September 3, Marvel's hotly-anticipated new film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (starring Toronto's own Simu Liu) is still weeks away from hitting theatres — and yet, it's already shaping up to be one of the most widely-hailed films of the year.

The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe had its world premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles, where Liu himself was (obviously) on hand to walk the red carpet.

Our amazing cast and crew of #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the World Premiere! ✨ pic.twitter.com/srqKBL7YHV — Shang-Chi (@shangchi) August 17, 2021

Previous to Shang-Chi, Liu was best known for his role as Jung on the Canadian TV series Kim's Convenience, making him one of the newest leading men to grace a big screen blockbuster in Hollywood.

He's also one of the most-outspoken, socially aware and benevolent performers ever to come out of the GTA, where he grew up after immigrating from China at the age of five.

Fans were no doubt overjoyed when the actor and activist stopped to take photos with them before making his official on-screen debut as Marvel's first Chinese superhero.

Yes, stars are known to pose for pictures with fans at premieres, but Liu's smile just looks so much more more genuine than what we're used to seeing.

Or maybe I'm projecting based on his past actions, like that time he bought out an entire movie theatre for people in Toronto to come and watch Lulu Wang's highly-acclaimed indie flick The Farewell. Or maybe he just has a particularly radiant smile.

Whatever the case, people watching the red carpet show from afar were once again dazzled by the Mississauga and Toronto-raised actor's IRL charm.

Will I post just a clip of @SimuLiu and me having a nice red carpet moment from today? YOU BET YOUR KOREAN DAD I WILL!!! @shangchi #shangchi pic.twitter.com/z4RTknvI6c — Nick Cho 조근형 (@NickCho) August 17, 2021

According to one person who was at the red carpet event, Liu actually "took the time to go up and down the fan pics on both sides of the stage and took photos and signed autographs for everyone."

Liu reportedly brought his parents to the premiere and was — to quote the fan — "wonderful."

@SimuLiu took the time to go up and down the fan pics on both sides of the stage and took photos and signed autographs for everyone. He was wonderful. Oh and his parents were there with him. ❤ pic.twitter.com/ngW8CiRnEr — Shawn Richter @ Fandom Invasion (@batcap50) August 17, 2021

The movie itself was also deemed a winner by reviewers who were at the world premiere on Monday night.

"Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last," wrote one. "Simu Liu fully embraces the Marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack."

#ShangChi is an absolute triumph, unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the very best action in the MCU. @SimuLiu is your new favorite Avenger and the movie’s myriad influences (everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki) pay off big time). Astounding.🐉 pic.twitter.com/72Yubnb4KV — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 17, 2021

"#shangchi is like no Marvel movie you've seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can't wait to see more of. @SimuLiu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast," wrote another.

"Got to see it in @imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect."

#ShangChi director Destin Daniel Cretton brought something so fresh to the MCU. So much style and heart. The action is just absurdly epic.@SimuLiu is a legend. He nails the action sequences, brings the heart, and has great timing with @awkwafina. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/frQGscBBlF — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

Following the premiere, Liu himself tweeted the following message to his fans:

"Truly a wonderful night that I will remember forever. My heart is filled with gratitude. I can't wait for you guys to watch!"