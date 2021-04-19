Here's a first look at Marvel's new Shang-Chi trailer with Toronto's Simu Liu

The trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuts today and the timing couldn't have been better: It's star Simu Liu's birthday.

The Marvel superhero movie opens in theatres on September, and the studio has just dropped brand new teaser trailer for the film as a "birthday present" for the actor.

THIS IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/j1FD3Frpoo — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

The Chinese-Canadian actor best known for his role in the now-defunct hit show Kim's Convenience (it hurts, I know) suited up for some gravity-defying stunts for his lead role as Shang-Chi, Marvel's first Chinese superhero.

When it comes to the Marvel Universe, most people are familiar with Spider-Man, but the hero Shang-Chi, a kung fu expert with some incredible wushu and nunchaku skills, has been around for almost as long.

Co-starring Tony Leung, Michelle Yoeh and Awkwafina, the movie follows Shang-Chi on his journey against his evil father The Mandarin. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Liu's role was announced in 2019 during Comic-Con. The actor, who was born in China, moved to Mississauga at an early age, and, aside from Kim's Convenience, has starred in productions like Fresh Off the Boat and Orphan Black.

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!!



Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks).



WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

He's since won over fans with roles in shows like Kim's Convenience (plus heartwarming acts like buying out theatres for free screenings and giving free PS5s away during the holidays).