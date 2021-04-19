Film
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shang chi marvel

Here's a first look at Marvel's new Shang-Chi trailer with Toronto's Simu Liu

Film
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuts today and the timing couldn't have been better: It's star Simu Liu's birthday. 

The Marvel superhero movie opens in theatres on September, and the studio has just dropped  brand new teaser trailer for the film as a "birthday present" for the actor. 

The Chinese-Canadian actor best known for his role in the now-defunct hit show Kim's Convenience (it hurts, I know) suited up for some gravity-defying stunts for his lead role as Shang-Chi, Marvel's first Chinese superhero.

When it comes to the Marvel Universe, most people are familiar with Spider-Man, but the hero Shang-Chi, a kung fu expert with some incredible wushu and nunchaku skills, has been around for almost as long.

Co-starring Tony Leung, Michelle Yoeh and Awkwafina, the movie follows Shang-Chi on his journey against his evil father The Mandarin. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

Liu's role was announced in 2019 during Comic-Con. The actor, who was born in China, moved to Mississauga at an early age, and, aside from Kim's Convenience, has starred in productions like Fresh Off the Boat and Orphan Black.

He's since won over fans with roles in shows like Kim's Convenience (plus heartwarming acts like buying out theatres for free screenings and giving free PS5s away during the holidays). 

Lead photo by

Marvel 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Here's a first look at Marvel's new Shang-Chi trailer with Toronto's Simu Liu

They once made a movie about the SARS outbreak in Toronto called Plague City

Photos show Jason Momoa movie Slumberland filming in downtown Toronto

Dan Levy and other notable Canadians celebrate Kim's Convenience following finale

You can now audition to be on the next season of Family Feud Canada

Major Toronto street turned into Chicago in the '80s for Neil Patrick Harris movie

Neil Patrick Harris movie shoot shutting down major Toronto street this weekend

Jason Momoa is filming a new movie and shopping in Toronto right now