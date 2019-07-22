Film
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
shang chi

Toronto actor Simu Liu cast as Marvel's first Chinese superhero

Marvel’s first Chinese superhero is from Toronto.

Kim’s Convenience actor Simu Liu was announced as the lead in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday.

Liu only found out he was taking on the role two days before Comic-Con started.

"Let's just take this guy, an ordinary guy, living in Toronto. Let's tell him he's going to be in the next Marvel movie and give him four days to prep for it," he said at the conference.

Liu moved to Mississauga from China when he was five and fell into this acting success. He was originally an accountant, but when he was laid off, he decided to try acting in 2012.

Since then, he has been featured in Nikita, Fresh Off The Boat, Orphan Black, Slasher and Bad Blood.

The Marvel film is scheduled for February 12, 2021.

Lead photo by

Simu Liu

