Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
simu liu ryan gosling

Simu Liu finally addresses awkward viral interaction with Ryan Gosling in Toronto

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
It looks like the tense Kenadian rivarly between Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling is fictitious after all. 

Speculations about the real-life beef first emerged when an awkward exchange between the pair during a Barbie press event in Toronto on June 28 went viral on social media. 

During the interaction, which was also captured by blogTO, Gosling is heard muttering something under his breath to Liu, who had his hand around Gosling's waist. 

Although celebrity gossip sites and fans may have read too much into the exchange, Liu responds with, "You don't what? Oh, it's too tender? Fair enough," in a tone that's being perceived by some as semi-sarcastic. 

After the Ken-tentious exchange, the two actors place their hands in their pockets for the remainder of the short clip. 

Liu, who was raised in Mississauga, and Gosling, who was born in London, Ont., both star as different versions of Ken in Greta Gerwig's box office hit, Barbie

Without giving too many spoilers away, tensions between the two characters escalate at several points throughout the film, which are most often caused by a competing need to capture stereotypical Barbie's (Margot Robbie) affection, leading them to threaten to "beach" each other off. 

However, it looks like the Ken rivalry was all for show, because Liu fiercely denied any beef between himself and Gosling in a recent post made to his Instagram story. 

"I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat. He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy," Liu wrote. 

"Now let's get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages," he said, in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. 

Kenough is enough. After Liu's statement, it's clear that the rivalry only exists on the big screen. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim 
