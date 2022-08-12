Amazon reveals Toronto filming locations for some huge scenes in The Boys

Toronto's film industry has been as booming as ever this year, with many big time productions and their stars setting up shop here in Hollywood North.

One of the series that is known to film in and around the city is Amazon Prime's The Boys, a superhero comic book adaptation starring Jensen Ackles, Karl Urban and more.

As is a common trend in film, various parts of T.O. have served as a stand-in for New York City in the show, as it is cheaper to film here (plus there are tax rebates), we have tons of industry talent and it's a believable swap.

Thus far, The Boys' crew has been spotted by passersby filming at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, in the Financial District, and even at the Etobicoke ice cream staple Tom's Dairy Freeze.

The Amazon Prime team also took to Twitter this week to show which other GTA locales were selected as backdrops for Season 3.

The race between A-Train and Shockwave in season one was shot at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. I remember watching thinking the venue looked familiar — Brendan Staley (@brendanstaley) August 12, 2022

In a quick thread, the team asked Ontario viewers which spots they recognized in the latest season: was it iconic Toronto venue Roy Thomson Hall, which was transformed into Vought Tower, both inside and out?

Or was it the adjacent David Pecaut Square at King and Simcoe Streets, which production used as the setting for rally and protest scenes.

Some fans chimed in with other familiar locations they've noticed upon watching.

You may have spotted David Pecaut Square in #TheBoys: the plaza and park located steps away from Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto. This location has been used as a setting for protests and rallies in the series. pic.twitter.com/4gDgWyZs61 — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) August 11, 2022

The show also used Toronto's hidden Lower Bay Station, which has been abandoned as a subway station since 1966, as a substitute for the MTA's bustling Penn Station stop back in Season 1 of the show, when Butcher and others are on the hunt for Kimiko.

Then there's an Ontario institution, a courthouse in Brantford, that actually served as a Russian building in the latest season thanks to its Brutalist architecture.

In #TheBoys Season 3, the crew heads to Russia to follow a lead on Soldier Boy. This external shot of the facility is actually a courthouse located near City Hall in Brantford, Ontario. pic.twitter.com/dM11LYljH8 — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) August 11, 2022

Prime also showed how the Wet 'n' Wild Toronto park in Brampton was used in a water park scene at the beginning of Season 2, and how Toronto's downtown core — along Yonge Street near Richmond — was used as a smokey backdrop for the search for Soldier Boy in Season 3 (thanks to a lot of set work and special effects).

The hunt for Soldier Boy went to the streets of downtown Toronto. If you look closely, you’ll notice that Yonge Street is the setting for Soldier Boy’s explosive walk in the city in Season 3, Episode 5 of #TheBoys. pic.twitter.com/539xsSi3ef — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) August 11, 2022

The Boys team is currently back in the Toronto area filming Season 4, so keep an eye out for production crews and for even more of the city's landmarks once it airs.