Tom's Dairy Freeze in Toronto turns into set of Amazon Prime TV series

One of Toronto's oldest, most iconic retro ice cream shops has been transformed into the set of an Amazon Prime television series this week, and fans of the Etobicoke store are speculating about what show it could possibly be.

Tom's Dairy Freeze shared photos of production vehicles and equipment outside the shop on Instagram Monday and explained that an Amazon Prime series is currently filming at the location.

"We're not allowed to say which show due to contract but we're excited to be part of this show," they wrote. "Even the cast can't get enough of our soft serve!"

The Instagram caption also notes that Tom's will reveal what show it is once it airs, but ice cream lovers have already started guessing which production it could be in the comments section of the post.

Multiple comments from Toronto residents speculate that it could be The Boys, Amazon Prime's popular superhero series that's currently filming its third season in the city.

According to Ontario Creates, as of Feb. 26, only two Amazon Prime series were filming in the province: The Boys and Season 1 of Reacher — a new series based on the main character from author Lee Child's bestselling book series.

So, either one of these two shows is currently filming a the city's beloved long-standing ice cream shop, or a brand new series that's not yet on Ontario Creates' radar has taken over the retro dessert shack.

Either way, getting to see Tom's Dairy Freeze as the backdrop for an American (judging by the license plates in the photos) series will surely be a trip for all those Toronto residents who've frequented the shop since it first opened its doors in 1969.