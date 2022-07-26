Adam Sandler spotted eating at Guelph Milestones restaurant for some reason

Spotting Adam Sandler at bougie restaurants across the city has kind of been a thing recently. But his latest sighting was at at plain-old chain restaurant outside of Toronto.

For some reason, the megastar was spotted at Milestones in Guelph, a long way from the $20 cocktails at some Yorkville restaurants, where it seems Sandler has been spending a lot of time.

The local appearance drew a ton of publicity in the town, with many joking it's the biggest thing to happen in Guelph since the Milestones even opened.

everyone in Guelph rn “Adam sandler? What are you doing here?” — Liane Dawson (@dawsonliane) July 25, 2022

Sandler of course posed for some pictures with staff members who were more than excited to spot him.

He was in the Royal City for the continued filming of the Netflix project You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, which also filmed in Toronto.

@AdamSandler … come on out to Shoeless Joe’s in Guelph tonight for a super tiny open mic while you’re in town!



There’s a very good chance you win the $25 gift certificate for audience favourite!! — DogLeashComedy (@leash_dog) July 25, 2022

We imagine Sandler enjoyed some of Milestones' signature peach bellinis, because who doesn’t love bellinis?