Toronto's Dan Levy tells Jimmy Kimmel that Schitt's Creek left him with a shopping addiction

Dan Levy is making rounds on the late-night TV circuit, promoting the new book penned with his father, comedy legend Eugene Levy, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, which delves into the nitty-gritty of the hit show Schitt's Creek.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, the homegrown star had a lot to say about the book, which covers the stories behind making the show, as well as its unexpected cultural impact.

Levy touches on a range of topics, diving into the show's elaborate costume design, and the fallout it has had on his own shopping habits.

"The budget of our show was about six pennies in a shell and so when you have no money but you want to dress people in designer clothes you have to find creative ways of doing that," said Levy.

"So I would shop the entire year save the clothes and then bring them to set and work with our costume designer to style them," he continued.

"It's left me with the most horrendous shopping addiction because I was shopping on a company card and now I'm just shopping. And there's no company card anymore."

The show hasn't just left Levy with some unsustainable shopping habits, but a catchphrase that has leaked off the screen and now follows the actor everywhere he goes.

"It has resulted in a sort of tagline that I think will haunt me for the rest of my life," said Levy. "'EW' is not necessarily something you want screamed at you in your most vulnerable time."

His sister Sarah Levy's recent wedding came up, the heartwarming event giving the family and the internet some memorable experiences.

"There's nothing quite as thrilling as dancing with your aunts to Olivia Rodrigo. A special experience."

Dan Levy gave a speech at his sister's wedding, but when your father is the great Eugene Levy, there's always the risk of being one-upped.

"I gave my speech. It was fine. And then my parents came on after me and sang a duet a surprise duet for my sister, and suddenly my speech was just absolute sh*t," said Levy.

"It was a complete surprise and it just brought the house down."

We were also treated to a photo of Dan Levy attending a dinner in London with the ageless Paul Rudd, which Levy had some things to say about.

The downside of having dinner with Paul Rudd is that the internet, in this case, went wild with a conversation that included 'Paul Rudd looks so much younger than Dan,'" going on to say "I look like a 98-year-old man beside him."

It's okay Dan, we all do.