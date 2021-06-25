Dan Levy reveals a new look and people have thoughts
Canadian actor, Dan Levy, starring as David Rose in the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek and fashion icon, has a new look and people have been... reacting.
Dan Levy posted a photo to his Instagram with actress Aubrey Plaza who is well-known for her role in Parks and Recreation with the caption: "Ran into my favourite witch in Tuscany".
Okay so imagine... Dan Levy... and AUBREY PLAZA.— Fire Bird 🔥 (@Phoenix_15) June 24, 2021
The duo are pictured in 70's inspired attire. Dan Levy is wearing orange transparent aviator sunglasses, a plaid button-up and a full stache and has a rather interesting hairstyle that was likely achieved through the use of hair-rollers, similar to the ones Plaza is seen wearing in the picture.
A comment on the Instagram post reads "We need a movie with the two of you as the main characters... I would probably be crying of laughter the entire time."
I see it — do you? #DanLevy #JoaquinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/6iJNTJxsPJ— Susana Leyva (@SusanaLeyva) June 24, 2021
In a tweet, the actor was compared to the character Theodore in the film Her played by Joaquin Phoenix.
Others had more explicit comments...
Dan Levy has a porn stache, as if that wasn’t my main weakness.— Nichole 🍉 (@_loveNicholee) June 23, 2021
Regardless, many think Levy looks great and I personally can't wait to see what's next for him. Hey, maybe it'll be a new comedy with Aubrey Plaza.
