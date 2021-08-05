Dan Levy is publishing a Schitt's Creek book filled with behind-the-scenes moments

Schitt's Creek fans have been mourning the ending of the beloved Canadian series since its sixth and final season came to a close last year, but a new book will give admirers of the show a whole new window into the characters and moments that won over the hearts of people around the world.

Trapeze Books announced today that it will be publishing the official Schitt's Creek book from Dan and Eugene Levy, aptly called Best Wishes, Warmest Regards (the same title as the official Schitt's Creek documentary on Netflix), on Oct. 26, 2021.

SIMPLY THE BEST news! We're publishing the official @schittscreek book from @danjlevy and Eugene Levy this autumn and it is a thing of BEAUTY.



Publishing on 26 Oct, this is the perfect gift for any #SchittsCreekFan.



"This beautifully produced, lavishly illustrated book is the ultimate celebration of the series, the town, the characters, and the state of mind that is Schitt's Creek," reads the publicist's description.

"Capturing the essence and alchemy of all six seasons of what is now considered to be one of the most groundbreaking comedy television series of the last decade, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards is a gift to fans everywhere who have made the show their own."

The book includes character profiles of everyone's favourite cast members, including Johnny, Moira, David, Alexis and all of the characters that populate the fictional Canadian town of Schitt's Creek.

It also features details about all kinds of of fan-favourite moments, from Moira's endorsement of Herb Ertlinger Winery to Patrick and David's first kiss to Cabaret and the Rose Family Christmas episode.

A number of special features are also included, such as complete, illustrated catalogues of David's knits and Moira's wigs, Moira's vocabulary, Alexis' adventures, and behind-the-scenes moments from Dan and Eugene Levy and the entire cast.

And while the gorgeous, 368-page coffee table book doesn't officially go on sale until the fall, it's already available for pre-order.