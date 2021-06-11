The trailer for SEE Season 2 starring Jason Momoa that was shot in Toronto just dropped

You may have heard that Jason Momoa has been spending a lot of time in Toronto shooting Season 2 of his television series See.

It resulted in the Leslie St. Spit being turned into a dystopian village and Claireville Conservation Area in Brampton receiving a similar treatment.

Momoa has spent his time in Toronto doing more than just filming this series, as his upcoming film Slumberland has also begun production in Canada's largest city.

When he's not filming television and movies, Momoa has been shopping for motorcycles and enjoying some great local food.

But after months of production, the team behind See has finally released their Season 2 trailer. Excitement for the new season is high with over half a million people viewing the two-minute long preview within the first day of its release.

If you're new to the series, See is set in a dystopian future where humans have lost their sense of sight due to a deadly virus.

When two children are born with the ability to see, a witch hunt is formed and protagonist Baba Voss (Momoa) must protect his adopted children from harm.

Due to the nature of the show, spotting Toronto locations won't be as easy as it might be in shows that feature the city more prominently such as Suits or The Boys, but viewing the trailer still gives plenty of "I think I recognize that place!" moments.

Dave Bautista joins the cast for Season 2 with his character reveal happening at the end of the trailer as him and Momoa engage in a battle on a small bridge.

While this year has felt pretty dystopian for a lot of people living in Toronto, this new trailer shows us just how bad it could get.