A new Jason Momoa movie is casting for extras in Toronto right now

Want to work with Jason Momoa in Toronto and get paid for it? If you happen to have facial features that are considered to be "interesting" by some casting director, you might just be able to.

A recent listing published to the entertainment jobs website ebosscanada is seeking "clean-cut individuals with interesting facial features/characteristics to play background performers on our production."

The production in question is billed as "Slumberland (Starring Jason Momoa)," suggesting that extras are being sought for the feature film Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland, which is already filming in Toronto.

Momoa, who's been spotted all over Toronto in the past year while also filming the Apple TV+ show See, is reportedly starring in Slumberland (a made-for-Netflix adaptation of Winsor McCay's iconic early 20th-century comic strip and subsequent 1989 anime cartoon) as "a large half-man/half-monster creature."

Jason Momoa’s Netflix Movie ‘Slumberland’: What We Know So Far https://t.co/i2gp9OFDZo — Filmem (@keivan47) March 1, 2021

"Jason Momoa will play the lead supporting male character, Flip the creature, who is described as a 'nine-foot tall creature that is half-man, half-beast, has shaggy fur and long curved tusks.'," reports the website Discussing Film.

"The creature will be created using CGI with sources saying that the film will be another of Netflix’s many high budget productions in development."

The casting call for extras on this highly-anticipated film is only for one day of shooting — April 19, 2021 — and its unclear what background performers would be doing.

What we do know, per the listing, is that the roles are open to both union and non-union actors, and that it pays around $233.75 for eight hours, plus $44 an hour for overtime.

People of all ages and races are encouraged to apply, but only if they have interesting facial features. Examples provided by the casting agency include "prominent nose/eyes/ears, distinct freckles, square chins, distinct jawlines" and "anything unique."