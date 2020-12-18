Kevin Hart shares photo of himself getting a tattoo in Toronto without a mask on

Kevin Hart has been in Toronto since October working on his new Sony film The Man From Toronto, which is expected to wrap up shooting any day now, but it seems the actor also found some free time to get a fresh tattoo from the owner of Scoot Ink during his time in the city.

Hart shared a photo of himself in the process of being tattooed this week, and he called tattoo artist and Scoot Ink owner Scoot Mason "one of the best tattoo artist [sic] on the planet."

Both Mason and the official Scoot Ink Instagram account also shared the same photo on their respective profiles, and all three posts prompted comments and questions from residents about the fact that tattoo shops are not currently permitted to operate in Toronto thanks to the lockdown.

Many also pointed out the fact that neither Mason nor Hart is wearing a mask in the photo.

When asked about these comments by blogTO, Mason clarified that the photo was actually taken before the lockdown began.

"That pic was taken before the lockdown hit and we were at his house and he also had me get tested for COVID-19," Mason told blogTO.

"I wish I could've posted earlier but had to wait for him to post considering his status."

Hart has also had to undergo frequent COVID-19 testing while working on his new film thanks to strict protocols in the film and television industry, which likely explains why Mason didn't mind the actor remaining unmasked throughout the process.

And while the widely shared photo sadly does not reveal what Hart's new tattoo is, Mason's Instagram caption indicates that it took six sessions to complete — meaning it's presumably pretty large, elaborate and detailed.