Kevin Hart gushes about working with Woody Harrelson on The Man From Toronto

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson have been in Toronto filming their new Sony movie together since October, and it seems the former has gotten a real kick out of working alongside the latter.

Hart has been pretty active on social media since he first started filming The Man From Toronto, sharing behind-the-scenes information and photos with fans on a fairly consistent basis, but this week the comedian opened up about how he really feels about working with Harrelson.

"Here is a little crazy piece of information for you guys....I am currently working with the legend Woody Harrelson on 'Man From Toronto'.....as soon as I wrap this project I'm going to start a drama series for Netflix with the legend @realwesleysnipes ...." wrote Hart on Instagram Wednesday.

"Both legends made a legendary movie that I grew up rewatching called 'White Men Can't jump'.....Cut to years later and they are my Co-Stars....WOW! God is amazing....Give the greats their flowers at all times damn it!!!!! I respect the game and I respect those that have paved the way!!!!!!"

Filming for The Man From Toronto is expected to wrap later this month, and Hart will then begin working on a new Netflix limited series with actor Wesley Snipes. And judging by his Instagram caption, Hart is getting a real kick of out of working with two of his idols.

Meanwhile, photos posted online this week revealed that the cast and crew of the new action/comedy have been filming on the CNE grounds.

Photos shared by Toronto Filming also show the cast members at the Enercare Centre in something that appears to be a cargo plane.

This comes after the star-studded cast was spotted filming a massive party scene at the CBC building on Front Street earlier this month, and they've also been spotted in places including Brampton, Etobicoke, Milton and other spots around Toronto.

The Man From Toronto will the story of "the world's deadliest assassin and New York's biggest screw-up [who] are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental," and it's expected to premiere in September of 2021.