VANS shuts down high profile Toronto store

Vans has shut down what was quite possibly their best-known location in Toronto, and the property is already up for rent.

It's a sad day for the city's skaters. Once a fixture of the Yonge Street strip between Queen and Dundas, Vans has officially closed permanently after over a decade in that location.

While there has been no official statement from the shoe brand on the closure of the prominent retail location, Reuters reported in late 2023 that VF Corp, Vans' parent company, was in the process of major layoffs as part of a restructuring.

The location of the store, at 245 Yonge Street, has already been listed for rent by CBRE Limited at a whopping $30,000 per month for the 3037 square-foot space.

There is no word yet on whether other Vans locations in Toronto, such as Sherway Gardens, the Scarborough Town Centre, and Yorkdale will be closing.

There are currently four Vans locations still operating in Toronto.