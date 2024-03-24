Toronto store is located in a retro trailer that travels all around the city

Surf Beni is Toronto's very first boutique located inside a retro camper trailer that travels around the city to spread positivity, joy and charming finds.

In 2018, Benet Avery had just graduated high school and was fuelled by the dream to transform Toronto's retail landscape, so she purchased a 1962 camper trailer and, thus, Surf Beni was born.

Using recycled materials, Benet transformed the trailer into her very own beachy boho boutique, filled it with clothing, jewellery, home decor and art inspired by, in Benet's words, "sun-drenched days, adventurous spirits and the uplifting power of positive words."

Over five years later, Surf Beni is still rolling, stronger than ever.

"Over the years, Surf Beni has blossomed from a humble mobile shop into a cherished cornerstone of Toronto's retail landscape," Benet tells blogTO, noting that the brand also has a presence in 10 retailers in the city.

Why start a business out of a trailer? Benet says that the freedom to travel around the city and build connections with different neighbourhoods and their people was, and continues to be, "paramount."

Positivity is at the core of Surf Beni's mission, Benet adds, saying that the concept for the shop rose from the ashes of her own personal struggles. "I've always known that I wanted to be an entrepreneur, but my journey towards Surf Beni was deeply personal," she tells blogTO.

"Struggling with an eating disorder, I found solace in positive affirmations and the power of self-love," Benet says. "As I healed, I realized that I wanted to spread this positivity to others."

"Surf Beni was born as a culmination of my passion for entrepreneurship and my commitment to making a positive impact."

The past five years haven't exactly been a smooth road, though. Benet, a TMU Business student, says that the shop has encountered plenty of challenges over the past five years.

From the pandemic forcing the temporary closure of her shop, to the general challenge of balancing a blossoming retail enterprise with university work, the business has become a symbol for resilience and the ability to "carve out our own path," says Benet.

"When people stumble upon the shop, their reactions are often filled with surprise and delight," Benet tells blogTO, noting that the novelty of a shop located in a '60s camper van, alongside her eclectic offerings, draws in plenty of inquisitive shoppers.

While Surf Beni has no set address, Benet regularly posts the shop's pop-up locations on the brand's Instagram account. They also currently operate both an online retail shop and a wholesale shop.