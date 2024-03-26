Fashion & Style
Laine Mitchell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada goose layoffs

Canada Goose lays off 17 per cent of its global corporate workforce

Luxury parka maker Canada Goose says it is laying off 17 per cent of its global workforce as part of a realignment of its teams to promote its "next phase of growth."

The company, which is headquartered in Toronto, called the layoffs "sad" in its post on LinkedIn from its CEO Dani Reiss, adding that "decisions like this are heartbreaking" but at the same time "necessary for the next phase" of Canada Goose.

"For those of you who are exiting the business, thank you for choosing to spend part of your career at Canada Goose. Your commitment, accomplishments, and impact will always be remembered," the post added.

Lead photo by

Derek Robbins/Shutterstock
