The Body Shop to shutter 33 Canadian stores including 5 in Toronto

The Body Shop has announced that it will close 33 of its 105 Canadian store locations and stop online sales after filing for bankruptcy protection in Ontario.

The British cosmetics and toiletries brand says this is part of its restructuring proceedings.

"Following the commencement of administration proceedings in the United Kingdom by its parent company, The Body Shop Canada is commencing this Notice of Intention process to obtain a stay of proceedings to provide additional breathing room while it evaluates its strategic alternatives and implements certain restructuring initiatives," reads a press release published March 1.

The beauty giant said that all 105 of its stores are open right now, but 33 will close "in the near term. Online sales have already stopped.

Here's what you see when you try to shop on the brand's Canadian website.

Liquidation sales will commence at the following stores "immediately," so if you want to stock up on your Body Shop products, now is the time to visit them:

Bayview Village (Toronto)

Lawson Heights (Saskatoon)

Rideau Centre (Ottawa)

Carlingwood Mall (Ottawa)

Lloyd Mall (Lloydminster)

Semiahmoo (White Rock)

Cataraqui Town Centre (Kingston)

Londonderry Mall (Edmonton)

Shoppers Mall (Brandon)

Champlain Place (Dieppe)

Lynden Park Mall (Brantford)

Stone Road Mall (Guelph)

Corner Brook Plaza (Corner Brook)

Mayflower Mall (Sydney)

Sunridge Mall (Calgary)

Cornwall Centre (Regina)

McAllister Place (Saint John)

The Centre (Saskatoon)

Dufferin Mall (Toronto)

Medicine Hat Mall (Medicine Hat)

The Shops at Don Mills (Toronto)

Fairview Park Mall (Kitchener)

Midtown Plaza (Saskatoon)

Timmins Square (Timmins)

Hillside Shopping Centre (Victoria)

Park Place (Lethbridge)

Toronto Pearson Term. 1 (Toronto)

Lambton Mall (Sarnia)

Place d'Orleans (Orleans)

Truro Mall (Truro)

Lansdowne Place (Peterborough)

Queen Street East (Toronto)

Village Green (Vernon)

As of March 1, The Body Shop has fully ceased operations in the US.