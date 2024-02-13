U.S. fashion brand opens new store in historic Toronto building

American luxury fashion company, Brooks Brothers, has officially relocated its Yorkville store to a historic building on Bloor Street, which previously served as the long-time home for clothing retailer, Club Monaco.

The high-end fashion company now occupies the Lillian Massey building, located at 157 Bloor St. W. at the southeast corner of Bloor Street and Avenue Road, which was occupied by Club Monaco from 1998 to 2021.

According to Retail Insider, the store features both men's and women's collections, with a range of casual styles, formalwear, and accessories to shop from.

Brooks Brothers previously occupied a storefront at 83 Bloor St. W. from summer 2022 until this past January. The company was forced to close its doors as an upcoming condominium tower sales centre took over the space.

Its new home, located just a stone's throw away from the Royal Ontario Museum, was designed in the Neoclassical style by Toronto architect George Miller and completed in 1912.

The building is currently the home of the University of Toronto's Centre for Medieval Studies, with many of its lush interior fittings still intact, as well as a sequence of Pre-Raphaelite stained-glass windows on the foyer staircase.

Aside from its Bloor Street location, Brooks Brothers also operates two other stores at the Royal Bank Plaza and the CF Shops at Don Mills.

The company also boasts several factory stores across Ontario, including ones at Vaughan Mills, Toronto Premium Outlets, and the Outlet Collection at Niagara.