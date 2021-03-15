Club Monaco is permanently closing its flagship Toronto store this week after 25 years

Club Monaco, the Canadian-founded clothing brand known for its upscale casual wear, is officially closing its sprawling flagship store in the heritage Lillian Massey building at Bloor and Queen's Park this week.

The now Ralph Lauren-owned and New York-based company has occupied a portion of the gorgeous early-20th century neoclassical edifice at 157 Bloor St. W for an entire 25 years this month, but the nearly 20,000-square- foot space it occupies across two floors is now up for lease as of April.

The store is architecturally known for its mens' section's arched ceiling complete with skylights in what used to be an indoor swimming pool room, as well as the towering Indiana Limestone pillars that line its entrances. A portion of the space has already been closed to the public following a clearout sale this past weekend.

A corner landmark of historical significance, the building also houses multiple offices for the nearby University of Toronto, including for its Centre for Medieval Studies and Division of University Advancement.

Club Monaco has long used the exterior space along the two thoroughfares to hold pop-up markets during the warmer months, and at one point tried its hand at on-site restaurants, too, to complement its quality mens and womens staples.

Beyond the product itself, the store was a well-appointed destination in its own right.

Though the rent for prospective tenants is not disclosed by listing firm CBRE, the TMI — which is the taxes, maintenance and insurance costs in addition to the monthly rent — is a whopping $361,735 per year.

Club Monaco still has 139 remaining stores, including several in and around Toronto at Promenade, Fairview, Yorkdale, Square One, Eaton Centre and Sherway Gardens malls, as well as one outpost near Queen and Spadina and another north of Yonge and Eglinton, and an outlet store in nearby Halton Hills.

A representative from the brand did not respond to an inquiry about why it was vacating the flagship space by the time of publication, though it's very possible that like many businesses, the pandemic and resulting forced closures amid long-running lockdown had something to do with it.

No word yet on what may replace it, though parent company Ralph Lauren told Retail Insider in the fall that it will not be moving into the space, but it or one of its banners may be occupying a storefront in the neighbourhood "in the near future."