Fashion & Style
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
movie wardrobe sale toronto

So much clothing is up for grabs at movie wardrobe sale in Toronto

A film studio on St. Clair Ave East is about to be overrun with thousands of wardrobe pieces from movies and TV (even more than usual) for the public to purchase at super low prices.

The Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design (CAFTCAD, for short,) is back with their highly anticipated Movie Wardrobe Sale on Dec. 16.

Adventurous fashionistas and thrifty shoppers can browse a huge selection of new and gently-used designer wear, one-of-a-kind pieces, deadstock, accessories and much, much more at 3585 St.Clair Ave East

The sale is open between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.

Early bird tickets are available through Eventbrite now until Dec. 14 for $7.91. CAFTCAD members receive free entry.

If you're looking for a unique Christmas gift, an out-of-the-box outfit or mementos from some of your favourite shows and movies, you'll definitely want to check this one out.

CAFTCAD
