This post is sponsored by advertising partner Harry Rosen.
10 holiday gift ideas for the stylish guy in Toronto
Looking for holiday gift ideas for the stylish Toronto guy on your list? From classic chic apparel to timeless accessories, these gifts are sure to make him smile and stand out in a crowd this holiday season.
Combining timeless style with contemporary ease, these New Balance 550 Leather Sneakers from iconic Canadian menswear company Harry Rosen offer a chic and comfortable choice for those who appreciate a touch of nostalgia with a modern twist in their footwear.
An ideal gift for the active and style-conscious guy, this HyBridge Lite Vest ($550) from Canada Goose provides lightweight and breathable warmth that seamlessly adapts to his movements, making it perfect for layering, and staying warm during outdoor activities.
Upgrade his winter wardrobe with the Le Bonnet Wool-Agora Classic Toque from Harry Rosen, a sustainable and stylish gift crafted from biodegradable fibres in Scotland, offering warmth and timeless appeal.
Gift a timeless touch with some classic, high-quality cowboy boots from Bootmaster, a Toronto-based company, offering both rugged charm and urban sophistication for a look that stands out in any setting.
Gift him the experience of urban sophistication with this Reverse Fleece Jacket ($198) from Province of Canada. The jacket seamlessly blends classic chore coat elements with modern design.
Wrap him in warmth and style with a Traditional Aran Sweater from Irish Design House, a classic and cozy gift that blends traditional Irish craftsmanship with contemporary fashion for the stylish Toronto guy.
The Curb Chain Necklace is a modern twist on a classic piece by Toronto-based jewellery brand Mejuri, perfect for making a stylish statement whether worn solo or layered. Prices start at $178.
This Outlier Leather Co. Messenger Bag ($290), meticulously crafted from Oil Tanned Leather, offers durability, natural water resistance, and a timeless vintage vibe that only enhances with time.
Danier's AARON Leather Gloves ($97) are a perfect blend of casual edge and practicality, crafted in premium lamb leather with a sleek biker look, featuring a soft Thinsulate liner for comfort and thermal insulation, and engineered for touchscreen use.
Embrace Toronto pride and style with the 416 Leather Bomber Jacket ($189) from 416 Company, showcasing unique 3D logos, a striking 'TORONTO' back display, and functional elements like multiple pockets, making it the perfect gift for the fashionable guy on your list.
