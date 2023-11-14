10 holiday gift ideas for the stylish guy in Toronto

Looking for holiday gift ideas for the stylish Toronto guy on your list? From classic chic apparel to timeless accessories, these gifts are sure to make him smile and stand out in a crowd this holiday season.

Here are some holiday gift ideas for the stylish guy in Toronto.

New Balance 550 Leather Sneakers

Combining timeless style with contemporary ease, these New Balance 550 Leather Sneakers from iconic Canadian menswear company Harry Rosen offer a chic and comfortable choice for those who appreciate a touch of nostalgia with a modern twist in their footwear.

Canada Goose HyBridge Lite Vest

An ideal gift for the active and style-conscious guy, this HyBridge Lite Vest ($550) from Canada Goose provides lightweight and breathable warmth that seamlessly adapts to his movements, making it perfect for layering, and staying warm during outdoor activities.

Le Bonnet Wool-Agora Classic Toque

Upgrade his winter wardrobe with the Le Bonnet Wool-Agora Classic Toque from Harry Rosen, a sustainable and stylish gift crafted from biodegradable fibres in Scotland, offering warmth and timeless appeal.

Classic Cowboy Boots

Gift a timeless touch with some classic, high-quality cowboy boots from Bootmaster, a Toronto-based company, offering both rugged charm and urban sophistication for a look that stands out in any setting.

Reverse Fleece Jacket

Gift him the experience of urban sophistication with this Reverse Fleece Jacket ($198) from Province of Canada. The jacket seamlessly blends classic chore coat elements with modern design.

A Traditional Aran Sweater

Wrap him in warmth and style with a Traditional Aran Sweater from Irish Design House, a classic and cozy gift that blends traditional Irish craftsmanship with contemporary fashion for the stylish Toronto guy.

Mejuri Curb Chain Necklace

The Curb Chain Necklace is a modern twist on a classic piece by Toronto-based jewellery brand Mejuri, perfect for making a stylish statement whether worn solo or layered. Prices start at $178.

Leather Messenger Bag

This Outlier Leather Co. Messenger Bag ($290), meticulously crafted from Oil Tanned Leather, offers durability, natural water resistance, and a timeless vintage vibe that only enhances with time.

AARON Leather Gloves

Danier's AARON Leather Gloves ($97) are a perfect blend of casual edge and practicality, crafted in premium lamb leather with a sleek biker look, featuring a soft Thinsulate liner for comfort and thermal insulation, and engineered for touchscreen use.

416 Leather Bomber Jacket

Embrace Toronto pride and style with the 416 Leather Bomber Jacket ($189) from 416 Company, showcasing unique 3D logos, a striking 'TORONTO' back display, and functional elements like multiple pockets, making it the perfect gift for the fashionable guy on your list.