Hundreds of artificial Christmas trees sold across Canada are being recalled

Hundreds of pre-lit, artificial Christmas trees that were sold across Canada are being recalled because of fire and burn hazards.

According to the Government of Canada's recall page, the Home Decorators Collection 7.5-foot Grand Duchess Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 5,000 Colour Changing Lights is being pulled from shelves as of November 24.

The recall states the product is being pulled because the tree’s "control panel or electrical cord plug may overheat, posing a burn or fire hazard."

More than 880 of the trees were sold at Home Depot locations across Canada between October and November, but as of November 21, there have been no reports of any injuries or incidents in the country.

If you do have one of these trees in your home, you're being told to "immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to a local The Home Depot Canada store for a full refund."

You can read more information on the recall on the Governernment of Canada website.