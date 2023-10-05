Fashion & Style
Daily Hive
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
aritzia sale

Aritzia Archive sale in Canada goes off the rails after website goes down

Fashion & Style
Daily Hive
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The much-anticipated Aritzia Archive Sale kicked off Thursday morning, promising 50-80 per cent off previous collections. But not everyone is happy about it.

Earlier this week, the fashion chain announced it was holding a huge sale but was keeping details under wraps.

The Archive Sale opened at 3 a.m. on Thursday and featured luxury styles from previous collections you may have missed, available at deeply discounted prices. Some items are even marked higher than 80 per cent off!

But things quickly became hard to navigate, as Aritzia's website went down for a while.

One person tweeted this just 30 minutes into the sale:

And as soon as potential shoppers could reaccess the sale, a lot of stuff appeared to be already sold out.

"Aritzia had me staying up at 3 a.m. just for this sh*t to flop and I got class in the morning," said another disgruntled Twitter user.

Buying these hot items has been a pain for many.

"It would've been easier to get Taylor Swift tickets than a single TNA sweatshirt on the archive sale F*CK Aritzia" complained another.

While some night owls managed to secure a goodie or two…

Those who waited until the morning to shop feel like they’ve been left in the dust.

"Fresh promotions and new styles will be featured daily, and clients are welcome to shop the sale as often as they want throughout the limited time period," Aritzia told us in an email. So, let's hope more things are available soon.

The sale is on until Wednesday, October 18, so you'll have plenty of time to get your shop on.

You can access the link to the sale here, or you can shop in-store at all Aritzia outlet boutiques.

Good luck shopping!

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Aritzia Archive sale in Canada goes off the rails after website goes down

Sephora is opening a location inside Toronto's most buzzed about new building

There's a thriving vintage scene in an area of Toronto you'd least expect

U.S.-based fashion brand opening first Toronto location this month

Canadians are sharing what's actually worth buying at Dollarama

Toronto getting huge new furniture store that's a stylish alternative to IKEA

Toronto store that championed mental wellness closing and asking for help

Ontario is about to get 13 new Zellers locations