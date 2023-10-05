Aritzia Archive sale in Canada goes off the rails after website goes down

The much-anticipated Aritzia Archive Sale kicked off Thursday morning, promising 50-80 per cent off previous collections. But not everyone is happy about it.

Earlier this week, the fashion chain announced it was holding a huge sale but was keeping details under wraps.

The Archive Sale opened at 3 a.m. on Thursday and featured luxury styles from previous collections you may have missed, available at deeply discounted prices. Some items are even marked higher than 80 per cent off!

But things quickly became hard to navigate, as Aritzia's website went down for a while.

i did not wake up at 3 am for the aritzia sale for their website to be down (is this a sign i go back to bed) pic.twitter.com/SUf4rWFD6b — Selin ✨🪩 (@SimplySelin) October 5, 2023

One person tweeted this just 30 minutes into the sale:

The girls breaking into Aritzia HQ to try and fix the servers so they can log onto the archive sale pic.twitter.com/kGjq2oheqR — AJ ♡ 🇧🇦🇲🇪 (@SarcasticallyAJ) October 5, 2023

And as soon as potential shoppers could reaccess the sale, a lot of stuff appeared to be already sold out.

how are most sizes on the aritzia archive sale already sold out when i can't even get the website to work bro i had no chance pic.twitter.com/05HpDZjZa6 — gio (@cognitiveblues) October 5, 2023

"Aritzia had me staying up at 3 a.m. just for this sh*t to flop and I got class in the morning," said another disgruntled Twitter user.

Buying these hot items has been a pain for many.

"It would've been easier to get Taylor Swift tickets than a single TNA sweatshirt on the archive sale F*CK Aritzia" complained another.

While some night owls managed to secure a goodie or two…

literally only managed to grab one thing during the aritzia archive sale pic.twitter.com/4HulFLDja5 — Glimmer (@callherglimmer) October 5, 2023

Those who waited until the morning to shop feel like they’ve been left in the dust.

8:17am….aritzia archive sale already cleaned out pic.twitter.com/DGYcdfPPbz — AO (@aafo_) October 5, 2023

"Fresh promotions and new styles will be featured daily, and clients are welcome to shop the sale as often as they want throughout the limited time period," Aritzia told us in an email. So, let's hope more things are available soon.

The sale is on until Wednesday, October 18, so you'll have plenty of time to get your shop on.

You can access the link to the sale here, or you can shop in-store at all Aritzia outlet boutiques.

Good luck shopping!