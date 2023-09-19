U.S.-based fashion brand opening first Toronto location this month

New York City-based fashion and lifestyle brand, Kith, is gearing up to open its first Toronto location this month.

The brand originally started off as a footwear retailer, and has since expanded to include a wide selection of streetwear and fashion.

The two-storey flagship store in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood is set to carry Kith's in-house and multi-brand ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and kids.

On the second floor, you'll find lots of coveted sneakers, the brand's kid line, a Kith Treats cereal ice cream bar, and the Sadelle's restaurant, which will serve up menu items like bagels, sliced-to-order salmon, chopped salads, and French toast.

To celebrate the flagship store's opening, Kith also worked with New Balance to reinterpret the 1700 silhouette in two new colourways inspired by Toronto.

Kith was first founded in New York City in 2011 by Ronnie Fieg as a footwear boutique, before expanding to other international cities like Paris, London, and Tokyo.

The brand's first Toronto location will open at 78 Yorkville Ave. on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. The store will be open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.