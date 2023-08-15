Two IKEA home products recalled in Canada

Health Canada has issued a recall for two IKEA products nationwide, as they pose a risk to children.



The products — Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds — failed to comply with updated Canadian regulations set for corded window coverings.



"The design of the product does not properly address the hazards of small parts, which can present a choking hazard to young children," says the federal agency, adding that 127,857 units of the affected products have been sold in Canada.



If you bought the IKEA Trippevals or Hoppvals blinds between May 1, 2021, and September 5, 2022, please stop using them immediately and contact IKEA for a refund. Proof of purchase isn't required.



According to ikea.ca, the Trippevals blinds are priced between $59.99 and $119.99, depending on their size. Hoppvals blinds start at $44.99, and the largest size costs $89.



You can give IKEA's Customer Support Centre a call at 1-800-661-9807. It's open Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm ET.



Do not sell, redistribute, or give away these blinds or other recalled products, as the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits this.



As of August 10, 2023, IKEA has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, but Health Canada is reminding people to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.