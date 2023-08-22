Here's what it's like inside Toronto's newest IKEA location

Toronto's newest IKEA location opens its doors this Wednesday, August 23, and the retail giant is offering up a sneak peek at the small-format store about to debut at the Scarborough Town Centre.

IKEA announced the new location in November 2022, revealing that it would occupy a vacant wing of the mall formerly occupied by Sears. After nine months of anticipation, the new 7,489 square metre store will greet its first guests at 9 a.m. on Wednesday after a brief media preview.

With the clock ticking down to the new store's unveiling, IKEA has shared images offering up a preview of the brand-new space that awaits shoppers Wednesday morning.

Following on the success of the 2022-opened Aura location in downtown Toronto, the city's second small-format IKEA will offer shoppers over 2,500 products, complemented by a range of digital tools and services to better help shoppers plan their home design projects.

Unlike the larger-format stores, the Scarborough Town Centre IKEA will only display its larger furniture items for view, and can be ordered for home delivery or pick-up while in-store — a sort of hybrid online/brick-and-mortar shopping experience that minimizes the need for costly square footage.

Of course, the Scarborough Town Centre IKEA will also offer the brand's popular Swedish Deli dining experience, complete with signature offerings like meatballs with lingenberry sauce, veggie dogs and frozen yogurt found at larger IKEA locations.

The internationally-recognized Swedish home goods brand has a long history in Canada, where it first established a foothold on the North American market way back in 1978 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

The location at 300 Borough Drive in Scarborough brings IKEA Canada's presence to 16 stores across the country.