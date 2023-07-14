Toronto flower shop devastated after string of targeted window smashing

A woman-owned Toronto flower shop was recently forced to temporarily close its doors after multiple targeted vandalism attacks destroyed the business' storefront.

Willem & Jools, located at 125 Roncesvalles Ave., is a flower shop that offers fresh, garden-style floral arrangements and hand-tied bouquets inspired by the Dutch tradition.

A series of photos uploaded to the shop's Instagram page on July 8 shows the storefront's window completely smashed, which has forced the business to take a step back.

"We've been targeted over the last five months. Someone is trying to destroy this business. Myself and staff are fighting back," owner Joanne Winkelaar wrote on Instagram.

According to Winkelaar, the latest attack took place on July 4 at 3 a.m., when a "masked man" smashed both of the store's full glass windows, which happened just four days after the installation of new glass following a separate act of window-smashing.

The owner said that video surveillance indicates the same person might be behind the attacks, as well as another incident where the entire storefront was painted over.

"These targeted, escalating attacks make me afraid for my safety and the safety of my staff in this woman-owned, women-run business," Winkelaar said.

"My staff (four talented, loyal women) want to rebuild and come back stronger and safer. I am a single mother who has lived in Roncesvalles and raised my children here for decades. The last decade I have poured all my heart and soul and savings into Willem & Jools."

As a result of the escalating attacks, the shop has been forced to board up the storefront and wait for months on new specialty glass, and plans on heightening security measures in both physical and electronic forms.

"Unfortunately, this will involve closing the store until sometime in September as I cannot ask my staff to work in a boarded-up space with no visibility to the street which is a safety concern. As well, there will be no daylight for my beautiful inventory of flowers and plants to survive," Winkelaar explained.

A GoFundMe campaign has now been launched by the shop's owner following the string of attacks. Through over 160 donations, the store has managed to raise nearly $13,000 out of its $50,000 goal.

The shop currently has set its re-opening date for Sept. 11.