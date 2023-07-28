Fashion & Style
Becky Robertson
Posted 15 minutes ago



Toronto store known for low prices forced to close because of rent hike

An independent retailer that has long been a staple for all kinds of cheaply-priced items in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood is suddenly shuttering for good after the property's landlord unexpectedly jacked up the rent.

Locals have noticed some new posters in the windows of Plus Dollar and Bargain at Queen St. E. and Woodbine Ave. announcing an abrupt sale and store closure, stating "everything must go."

On a community Facebook group, one resident who appears to have spoken to staff at the shop wrote on Thursday that it was closing down at the end of the month due to a new "sky high" rent price that has made it unfeasible to continue operating the business — which owner Hari Chugh confirmed in a comment on the post.

plus dollar and bargain

A post shared in The Beaches, Toronto Facebook group on Thursday notified community members of the storefront's impending closure due to the landlord increasing the rent.

"Thank you very much for your kind words about us. It's a shame that commercial landlords in this country have so much power. They can just uproot your livelihood and there's nothing you can do about it. It really is unfortunate," Chugh wrote.

The store had apparently just received a new shipment, too, showing just how out of the blue the change was.

As the shopper who shared the news encouraged others to support the oulet in its last days, regulars jumped into the comments section to express their disappointment about the closure, with some saying they've been frequenting the spot since their youth and noting the kindnes and helpfulness of the family than runs it.

The retailer was known for its selection of home goods, cards and gifts, party decor, stationary, toys, stationary and everything else you could need at low price points.

Of course, people are guessing what the business will be replaced by, dreading that it will be another cannabis dispensary, a new location of a large chain, or even a new residential development.

Lead photo by

Google Street View
