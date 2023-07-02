Canadian streetwear store opening first Toronto location

Sneakerheads, rejoice! Montreal-based sneaker and streetwear store OAK is gearing up to open its first location in Toronto this summer.

The company, which stands for ONE OF A KIND, currently operates three locations in Montreal, Laval and Ottawa.

OAK co-founder Franco Benalia revealed that the new store coming to 333 Queen St. W will be his brand's biggest location yet at around 2,500 square-feet.

He told Retail Insider that expanding to Toronto was an easy decision.

"We also run an e-commerce website and we noted a great majority of our customers are actually from Toronto," he said.

"Over the last year, we’ve been getting countless requests from people about opening in Toronto ... so, logically for us, that was the next step."

Although the store doesn't have a confirmed grand opening date just yet, their branding can be seen in the Queen West storefront with the promise that it will arrive this summer.