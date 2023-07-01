Maker Watch Company has garnered a five-star Google rating for putting a loved one's ashes in your custom-made watch — if you’re so inclined.

The Oakville-based watch maker specializes in using exotic wood and other materials to create pieces you won't find anywhere else. And while the majority of custom jobs focus on high-quality woodwork, the company can't seem to outrun the demands for human remains to be added to their orders.

"Ever since requests started coming in, people have requested cremated remains, others have asked us 'can you include my kid’s baby teeth?'" says Justin Alvarez, co-founder and head manufacturer of The Maker Watch Company.

"We never ended up doing the teeth thing but we have done cremation stuff."

Not every order requires human remains, though, and there are some incredible works of art that have been put on display by the company — with every piece seemingly outdoing the last.

“It’s evolved into being very much about expressing every individual’s story into a custom watch,” says Alvarez.

“We’re constantly going back and forth with our clients and including them in the creation of the product, so it’s a made-for-you product that a lot of companies don’t do in our price range,” says Alvarez.

For those looking for too add some flare to their style, these artists are ready to add some personal touches (and maybe a family member) into your next timepiece.