European jewelry brand is opening its first store in Toronto

Danish jewelry brand, Pilgrim, is set to open its first store in Toronto at the Eaton Centre this month.

The brand's story begins in Denmark in the summer of 1983, when designer Annemette Markvad "translated her great love for minimalism, art, music, and people" into a collection of handmade jewelry she sold at music festivals throughout Scandinavia and Germany.

Pilgrim was introduced to the Canadian market just eight years ago by the brand's North American CEO, Robert Hayes, and now operates five locations in cities like Montreal, Quebec City, and Ottawa.

The brand's jewelry is hand-crafted, lead and nickel free, designed for sensitive skin, plated with real gold or silver, and made on a base metal of brass or zinc. To give you an idea of its price range, most earrings sell for $16 to $99 for a set.

Pilgrim also sells sunglasses, which are UV400 protected and polarized, as well as watches IP-plated with real gold or silver.

In an interview with Retail Insider, Hayes said Pilgrim's Toronto location will be larger than its current stores at 1,200 square feet, and will also have a piercing studio inside.

The store's grand opening will reportedly include a DJ, free ear piercings, and mocktails.

Hayes told Retail Insider that the brand is currently in the process of negotiating three more locations within the GTA, with an overall goal to have thirty locations across Canada one day.