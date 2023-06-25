People are selling cursed dolls in Toronto and here are the creepiest ones

Recently — for whatever reason — numerous Facebook Marketplace sellers in Toronto have been offering creepy dolls for purchase at an alarming rate.

Whether this is the work of a hobbyist trying to offload their collection or the byproduct an unwanted inheritance remains to be seen.

Without further ado and for your reading pleasure, here are the most cursed dolls we found for sale right now on Toronto’s Facebook Marketplace.

For starters, there's Debbie Webbie.

Here is a doll that will likely make you stop scrolling and ask yourself, “Is there a god?” Debbie Webbie’s stark-yet-joyful expression will no doubt be burned into your mind for years to come.

If you crave the opportunity to add Deborah to your collection, we have good news for you: she’s only $50. However, keep in mind you are likely purchasing a (very obviously) trapped soul in doll form.

Moving on, we've got this very creepy doll, and good news, he has no eyes to scare you with.

So there's that.

This one has clearly had a little bit of work done, and its description says it was likely used as a prop in some capacity, which makes sense considering the $100 asking price.

Don’t let the absence of eyes or the twisted tongue throw you off, it would be an absolute knockout as a Halloween decoration or lawn gnome.

Our next find is this absentminded bride, who can be seen staring longingly through a glass case — perhaps wondering if the deal she made with the town witch on her wedding night was worth it?

For $60, this bride-to-be is the perfect addition for any collector looking to make people uncomfortable in their living room.

If you're searching for something more nightmare-inducing, then Tommy Talker might be the one for you.

This little fella (for only a modest $95) will surely brighten up any collection. However, it may be best to inquire about a return policy in case he starts talking on his own.

Our last find, and arguably the creepiest, may be missing a few bells and whistles compared to the other dolls on this list — mainly, its head.

But who knows, this $50 horrorshow may end up being your new best friend! Just don't be alarmed if it starts moving on its own.