Popular Toronto furniture store closing permanently and having a massive sale

Toronto furniture store Shelter is gearing up to close its doors for good after almost a decade and a half in business.

The luxury furniture retailer in the Castlefield Design District announced this month that it would be closing permanently, and is hosting a blowout sale with liquidation deals up to 80 per cent off its collection of modern and mid-century house furnishings and decor.

While the announcement may have some rushing to visit the store before it closes, shoppers should be aware that this is not the first time Shelter has claimed it would be closing permanently.

A similar liquidation sale happened in 2020 as the store was preparing to close after a decade in business. By 2021, liquidation signs had been removed from the exterior, and it was back to business as usual.

Shelter first opened in 2010 in a remodelled warehouse at 885 Caledonia Road — though it seems founder Bill Foberg's 14-year venture may finally be coming to a close this time around.