Popular Toronto furniture store shutting down and they're having a massive sale

After a decade, Toronto furniture store Shelter will be closing for good.

The purveyor of modern and mid-century house furnishings and decor is shuttering its location in the Castlefield Design District permanently.

Opened in 2010 by Bill Foberg in a remodeled warehouse on Caledonia Road, the showroom and design service is throwing a huge blowout sale to mark its closure.

The closing sale offers deals of 30 to 80 per cent off its inventory —from pendant lines to coffee tables and floor lamps.

Foberg was not available for comment, and it's unclear why the store is closing, but sales will run until supplies last, according to their social media.