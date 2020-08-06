Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shelter furniture toronto

Popular Toronto furniture store shutting down and they're having a massive sale

Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After a decade, Toronto furniture store Shelter will be closing for good. 

The purveyor of modern and mid-century house furnishings and decor is shuttering its location in the Castlefield Design District permanently. 

Opened in 2010 by Bill Foberg in a remodeled warehouse on Caledonia Road, the showroom and design service is throwing a huge blowout sale to mark its closure.

shelter furniture toronto

Shelter is closing its store after a decade in the Castlefield Design District. Photo via Shelter.

The closing sale offers deals of 30 to 80 per cent off its inventory —from pendant lines to coffee tables and floor lamps. 

Foberg was not available for comment, and it's unclear why the store is closing, but sales will run until supplies last, according to their social media. 

Lead photo by

Shelter Furniture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Popular Toronto furniture store shutting down and they're having a massive sale

These are the beauty salon services you can now get in Toronto during Stage 3

The top 10 outlet malls near Toronto

Toronto neighbourhood sees rash of store closures due to unsustainable rent

The TTC is selling branded face masks

Toronto's first new BiWay store is finally opening this fall

Popular sneaker store is closing its only Toronto location

Mendocino files for insolvency and is closing stores in Toronto