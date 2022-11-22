Toronto boutique that wasn't like all the others permanently closing storefront

A Toronto clothing store that was a little different from the rest is permanently closing down their brick and mortar space.

The Right Side Boutique deals in cruelty-free fashion selling ethical brands and has been operating out of 2097 Danforth Avenue.

The space is permanently shutting down although the business will continue as a solely online entity.

"Closing the physical shop is a decision I made not due to lack of profitability. Because of a 'low overheads business model' that I implemented right from the get-go and a very supportive customer base, my brick-and-mortar store has been good to me over the past five years and has also enabled me to raise over $65,000 for animals," reads an announcement.

"But unfortunately, it has left me feeling tied down and unable to pursue more time in nature and adventuring which I am passionate about doing while I still have my health."

The post continues to say that the Right Side space will be rented to Broad Lingerie, a by-appointment-only D+ bra and swim shop that "will continue doing good things for the community."

The store is having big liquidation sales starting November 23 with stock and fixtures selling for up to 80 per cent off. Right Side will be open until December 18.