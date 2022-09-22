There's a massive TV wardrobe sale in Toronto and you can buy a multicoloured Versace robe

There's a massive TV wardrobe sale happening in Toronto right now thanks to Ready Set Recycle, and it features countless designer finds at majorly discounted prices.

The sale, happening at 10 Busy St. in Leslieville, has over $400,000 worth of designer clothes, accessories, jewelery and props from television productions that have filmed in the city.

✨BIG NEWS✨

This sale has been EXTENDED TO OCTOBER 2ND!

Over $400K of set wardrobe being sold at a fraction of what production paid for it! Find a blue tag, and receive an additional 30% OFF!

Treasure hunt with us! pic.twitter.com/UwzYpU9ezZ — ReadySetRecycle.com (@octopusworks) September 12, 2022

The company sells the costumes and props at discounted prices in an effort to keep them from going to landfill, so you can feel good about making a purchase.

And if you're a fan of one-of-a-kind pieces, you can be sure this sale will have items you won't find anywhere else.

We frequently come across some.. *ahem* unique pieces. And this Versace bathrobe is a PREFECT example.

See for yourself at 10 Busy Street. until October 2nd!https://t.co/p0FWJn4DBV pic.twitter.com/pwGthjAjcQ — ReadySetRecycle.com (@octopusworks) September 13, 2022

Though the sale carries items from many high-end designers, everything is marked down by at least 50 per cent, and some are even an additional 30 per cent off.

New stock is added every day, and the sale runs until Oct. 2.

Shoppers are also encouraged to bring at least one non-perishable food item to donate to local food banks.

Since May 2021, we've kept 27 transport truckloads of scenic materials out of landfills. Items are sold at a fraction of the cost bought by the production, passing massive savings on high-end items to you!

Visit us at one of our sales, or online at https://t.co/p0FWJn4DBV pic.twitter.com/vZNLV6NBvz — ReadySetRecycle.com (@octopusworks) September 12, 2022

In 2021, Ready Set Recycle held a grand total of 16 set sales from various shows. They've also kept 27 transport truckloads of scenic materials out of landfill since May 2021, with many items being recycled and incorporated into new productions in addition to being sold to Toronto shoppers.

The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.