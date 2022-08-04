There's a massive movie wardrobe sale in Toronto this weekend

If you're looking to upgrade your closet this summer then get your wallets ready for a massive movie wardrobe sale in Toronto this weekend.

ReadySetRecycle is hosting another movie wardrobe sale with a ton of designer clothes. From pants to dresses to shoes, you'll be able to find some great deals on designer pieces.

Some of the brands that can be found in the sale include COMME des GARCON, Lauren by Ralph Lauren, Reiss, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Karl Lagerfeld and many more.

There's about $60,000 worth of designer clothes and all the clothes are priced at 50 per cent off "what production paid for them" plus another 50 per cent off. You'll be getting these barely used items for only a small fraction of retail value.

The sale will also include two trailers worth PPE equipment, office furniture and equipment if you are looking to find some decor for a fraction of the cost.

The wardrobe sale is on from August 5 through August 14 and is located at 10 Busy Street. The sale is open from 10:00 am through 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. on weekends.

Admission to the event is free but the sale asks those wanting to attend to bring a non-perishable item to donate to a local food bank.