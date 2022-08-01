There's a huge Crocs warehouse sale near Toronto this month

If you love a good comfortable yet stylish shoe, then get ready to spend some of your hard-earned cash because there's a huge Crocs warehouse sale near Toronto next month.

Crocs have had a major resurgence in the fashion industry since lockdowns, when everyone chose comfort over fashion. But now, these comfy loafers are worn unironically with trendy outfits.

Even luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has designed its own pair of the beloved clogs, along with R&B superstar SZA. Nicki Minaj famously broke the internet posing almost naked in a pink pair.

Here at home, get ready for some of the best deals of the season with up to 60 percent off hundreds of styles of the beloved clog and Jibbitz, the charms that you can use to personalize your Crocs.

I don't know about you but I'll be the first in line to shop for some great deals on my next favourite pair of summer sandals.

Admission to the massive warehouse sale is free to attend.

The Crocs warehouse sale runs from August 18 through August 21 at the Markham Fairgrounds at 10801 McCowan Road.